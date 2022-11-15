Not Available

America on Wheels: The Model T chronicles the 100-year anniversary celebration held in Richmond and Hagerstown, Indiana in 2008. The Model T is remembered as the car that single-handedly revolutionized transportation in this country in stories told by Model T enthusiasts and collectors from just down the road and from the farthest corners of America. Every conceivable version of the Model T is showcased, from touring cars complete with “mother-in-law seats” to speedsters to a mail delivery truck and more. This nostalgia- and history-rich documentary captures the many personalities of this indelible automobile and those who love it, and proves that the allure of the open road and the spirit of adventure are alive and well in the U.S.A.