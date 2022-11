Not Available

Take a tour of many of America's most iconic landmarks without ever leaving your couch! This documentary pays homage to the United States through a stunning visual journey to attractions such as the Statue of Liberty, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Alamo, the Grand Canyon and more. Dazzling camera angles are set against a soundtrack that includes all-American favorites "America the Beautiful," "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Yankee Doodle."