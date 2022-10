Not Available

Men and women have been stumbling headlong into parenthood since the dawn of time. With no formal training, no license required and no how-to manual, the results can be full of unexpected hilarity. And lucky for us, the cameras are rolling. Bob Saget hosts this side-splitting look at parenting in a one-hour America's Funniest Home Videos theme show. With cameos by his real-life parents, Saget shows us the parent-child moments nothing could prepare us for.