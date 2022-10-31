Not Available

In 1906 Teddy Roosevelt created the nation s first national monument destination. The purpose was to preserve all of America s significant pieces of history. Since then, all National Monuments have been designated by Presidents as their personal memorials which they sought to protect above all others. America s National Treasures tells the story of America s past and present glory. This 12 volume set takes a journey through the Ecology, Geology and beauty of the Great Plains, the Geologic West and the Historic South in a spectacular 7 hour adventure never to be forgotten.