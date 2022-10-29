America's Southwest 3D

Not Available

The Wild West of the United States: gunsmoke, silver, oil and salt, dust-dry, vast desert landscapes, cacti as tall as houses, ancient boulders and huge canyons that take our breath away. Shimmering heat during the day and freezing cold at night in front of legendary film sets. Numerous monuments of true beauty and transience. All this make up the southwestern United States. The famous Four Corners of Arizona, Nevada, California and Utah is a magnet every year for millions of travelers around the world and a mecca for adventurers, artists and researchers. We invite you on an enjoyable and educational trip to the greatest natural wonder of the world, the Grand Canyon. The breath of death is blowing over the misanthropic Death Valley. We visit magnificent desert gardens with the famous Saguaro cactus and the Joshua Tree Yucca. Time for discovery. Time for relaxation. Time for large real 3D moments.