Millions of people all over the world have seen the Air Force Thunderbirds, but few have know what it takes to safely execute their dazzling air show. America's Team: Being a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the show, as well as documents the journey of the first female pilot to fly with the team. Her inspirational story is sure to fill your heart with pride and put a lump in your throat! Join her and the entire Thunderbird squadron, at home, and on the road, to discover what it’s like to be a part of America’s Team!