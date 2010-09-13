2010

America The Story of Us

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 13th, 2010

Studio

History Channel

A six-night miniseries presenting the history of how the United States was invented, looking at the moments where Americans harnessed technology to advance human progress -- from the rigors of linking the continent by transcontinental railroad to triumphing over vertical space through the construction of steel-structured buildings. The series also is a story of conflict, with Native American peoples, slavery, the Revolutionary War that birthed the nation, the Civil War that divided it, and the great world war that shaped its future.

Cast

Liev SchreiberHimself - Narrator
Tom BrokawHimself

