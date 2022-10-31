American Actor

Not Available

Documentary Filmmaker Elliott Most (Richard Chance) is shooting his latest project: a behind-the-scenes look at the life of L.A. actor Ernie Paconio (Scott Vogel). As the shoot unfolds, Elliott begins to despise Ernie for his lack of discipline and unethical lifestyle which consists mostly of partying and chasing women. The mismatched pair soon find themselves at each others' throats when Elliott breaks the cardinal rule of documentary filmmaking by interfering in the life of his subject.