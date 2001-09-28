2001

American Adobo

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 28th, 2001

Studio

Star Cinema – ABS-CBN Film Productions

The everyday struggles of people trying to bridge two cultures, as well as their attempt to find happiness in their new homeland. Tere (Cherrie Pie Picache), mid-forties and single, hosts a dinner for a friend visiting from Manila, Lorna. Invited are their New York City-based friends and former college classmates -- Mike (Christopher De Leon), a newspaper editor in his forties, Gerry (Ricky Davao), an advertising copywriter and closeted gay, and Marissa (Dina Bonnevie).

Cast

Dina Bonnevie
Ricky Davao
Paolo Montalban
Keesha Sharp
Sandy Andolong
Gloria Romero

View Full Cast >

Images