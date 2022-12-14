Not Available

American Alley traces the lives of Korean and immigrant women who provide sexual services to U.S. military personnel stationed near the camptown area called “American Alley” in South Korea. The film depicts the changing landscape of camptown life and sexualized labor as women from Russia and the Philippines replace Korean women as entertainers in GI clubs. The documentary skillfully situates these changes in the context of U.S.–South Korean relations and new gender and racial politics in South Korea. (via cinema.indiana.edu)