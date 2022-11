Not Available

Onstage at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco, the American Ballet Theatre presents a variety of numbers from several recognized ballets, both traditional and modern, including Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet," Gottschalk's "Great Galloping Gottschalk," Tchaikovsky's "The Black Swan," Handel's "Airs" and Chausson's "Jardin aux Lilas." The San Francisco Opera Orchestra provides accompaniment for the dazzling performances.