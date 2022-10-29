American Blogger - The First Journey

Not Available

Christopher Wiegand traveled across the United States in an Airstream travel trailer interviewing Bloggers about a range of topics in this unique and heartfelt Documentary. Motivated by his blogger wife Casey Wiegand, who started a blog after health issues arose with their first child, Christopher had the idea to travel the country and interview other Bloggers as he attempted to discover more about this industry that has become a huge part of his life. This film is just a microscopic look into the very broad and diverse world of Blogging. The story is told through the eyes and perspective of Christopher Wiegand, with the backdrop of America’s landscape playing a supportive role. This is the first Film in the American Blogger franchise. There are lots more American Blogger stories to be told.