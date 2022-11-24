Not Available

American Byzantine follows the creation of a remarkable new work of art, the 38-ton marble relief, The Universal Call to Holiness. Designed by American artist George Carr and carved in Italy, the work now adorns the rear wall of the largest Catholic church in the western hemisphere, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC. The Shrine is a uniquely American church that combines both the art and architecture reminiscent of ancient Byzantium with more than 60 smaller ethnic chapels that honor the faith of millions of American immigrants. American Byzantine tells the story of the building of the Shrine and its connection to America in the 20th century. It also gives the viewer a glimpse of the inspiration for the Shrine, a few of them the mysteries of Byzantium: Istanbul's Hagia Sophia and the astonishing mosaics of Ravenna, Italy. Produced and narrated by Martin Doblmeier Co-produced by Kristin Fellows.