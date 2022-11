Not Available

"American Cafe" is a look into Cafe Racer motorcycle culture in the United States. Transplanted from Europe, the term "Cafe Racer" describes both a type of motorcycle as well as the personality of those who ride them. American Cafe tells the story of this culture in America by following two motorcyclists attempting to build Cafe Racers to ride in the Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang Cafe Racer Run; one of the most well known, yet least understood, cafe racer events in the country.