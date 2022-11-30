Not Available

The documentary follows Honduran Dariella and Mirna in their quest for a better life in the United States. Fleeing the extortion of Honduran organized crime, the two women, along with their children and relatives, join the "Caravan of migrants" in November 2018. Originating in Honduras, the exodus gathers thousands of people who, on foot or by makeshift means, cross Central America in an attempt to reach Tijuana, Mexico, and from there cross the border with the USA. “American Chimera” does not just tell the difficulties of entering the United States. On the contrary, it goes beyond the wall. There, among detention centers for irregular immigrants and electronic bracelets, there is also Mrs. Vonnette, a wealthy Republican supporter and senior army officer, who wishes to help migrants by supporting them in their asylum requests and opening her front door to them.