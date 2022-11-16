American Christmas

Not Available

It took another ruined Christmas dinner to make Martha finally realize: her kids are jerks. Daughter, Penny is a 42-year old bully who's still letting Prom Queen go to her head. Son, Danny, 57 is a scam artist who owes the state more than he could sell his organs for. To top it off, Martha's husband has washed his hands of the whole mess. While she's sweeping up the shattered china, he's upstairs watching "It's a Wonderful Life" in his underwear. But this Christmas, Martha has had enough. With the help of her grandson, Sully, Martha is determined to make each of her family members face their ghosts of Christmas past. Will three surprise guests inspire them to turn their lives around? Or will this gift be a Pandora's Box you can't re-wrap? And what happens when Martha gets a taste of her own Christmas medicine? Find out whether Martha's plans will bring her family together or truly tear them all apart. Either way it is sure to be A Very Odd Christmas.