American Dad XXX Parody

America's favorite animated family comes to life, Patriarch of the family, Stan Smith, is a career CIA agent and family man. At first glance he seems to have a very average life in his suburban home. But with a closer look you can see that this is not the case. His beautiful over-sexed wife and sexually adventurous offspring are just the beginning. But once you see the horny alien from outer space and the goldfish with a human brain that he harbors, you will quickly find that life with the Smith's is nothing short of suburban mayhem!