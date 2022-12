Not Available

Jake is keeping a secret from his teachers and classmates -- he's a descendant of dragons! Still facing all the normal pitfalls of being 13, Jake is also in secret training to become the first American Dragon. With the help of Grandpa Lao Shi and 600 year-old Fu Dog, Jake seeks to protect all the magical creatures living amongst humans in Manhattan. Always on a skateboard, Jake befriends unicorns, leprechauns, and mermaids while aspiring to fulfill his Chinese-American heritage.