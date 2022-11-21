Not Available

International tenor Andrea Bocelli fulfills a personal dream with a spectacular outdoor concert taped under the stars at New Jersey's Liberty State Park in American Dream: Andrea Bocelli's Statue of Liberty Concert. The concert celebrates Italian heritage and musical tradition and honors the immigrant experience with this enchanting evening of famous arias, Neapolitan songs and audience favorites. Special guest Sarah Brightman takes the stage with Bocelli for "Time to Say Goodbye."