American Experience: Bataan Rescue

This is the story of a group of 514 prisoners of war from the Bataan Death March and how they were rescued near the end of the war. The reason this was so important is that the Japanese high command was ordering the execution of all prisoners when it appeared that the camps were soon to be liberated. So, in the case of this camp, it meant a covert operation well behind enemy lines in order to get to the guys before it was too late. The episode consists of many, many interviews--including several living POWs, a Philippino partisan, members of the assault team, their second in command and some historians.