American Experience: Chicago City of the Century (3): Battle for Chicago

Not Available

City of the Century tells how in just 60 years Chicago grew from a remote, swampy frontier town into one of the most explosively alive cities in the world. It's the story of the wealthy and the indigent, the heralded and the forgotten, the shop assistants and the millionaire retail barons who together created Chicago. It describes how through innovation, ingenuity, determination and sheer ruthlessness, the captains of industry created empires in a marshy wasteland. And it explores the hardships endured by the millions of working men and women -- most of them immigrants from Ireland and Northern Europe -- whose labor helped a capitalist class reinvent the way America did business.