American Flyer

An economically repressed young man (Bondo) loses his father in his attempt to cross the border (to send money home) at Tijuana, Mexico. As Bondo sets out on his own, he encounters an array of people holding him back, including the Chief of TJ policia that killed his father, that now wants him dead too. After a deadly attempt at crossing the boarder himself, he resourcefully constructs a flying machine out of a wheel barrow and navigates himself to the Santa Monica pier. There he will begin to complete his fathers dream. Written by Mark Christensen