American Ghost Hunter

2015

Paranormal investigator and documentary filmmaker Chad Calek returns to his hometown of Persia, Iowa in hopes to put an end to the 20 year reign of suffering that his family has endured due to an overwhelming amount of intense negative paranormal activity. Armed with the support and paranormal knowledge of best friend and paranormal investigator Ryan Buell , as well as world renown psychic Lorraine Warren, who's also known for her work as the primary investigator in the Amityville and Enfield Poltergeist cases, Calek is determined to not only solve the mysteries as to why the paranormal phenomena initially began, but also to finally bring an end to the activity that has been tormenting his family for over two decades