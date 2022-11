Not Available

Filmmaker Greg Spotts exposes the carnage left behind by companies who choose to outsource their jobs. Moved to action after hearing that 3 million jobs ceased to exist in America between 2000 and 2003, Spotts set out to make this documentary by visiting 19 hard-hit cities across the nation and meeting the men and women who have suffered the after-effects of mass layoffs. The result is a heartbreaking study of the global economy.