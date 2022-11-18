American Justice: Prostitution, Sex and the Law

Not Available

"The oldest profession in the world" shows no signs of slowing down today. But in the age of AIDS the nature of the business has changed, and sex for pay is taking on many new, semi-legal guises. AMERICAN JUSTICE takes an unflinching look at the state of prostitution in America today, from high-class call girls to the traditional streetwalker. See footage of actual busts, and discover how the emphasis has shifted to include the "John" as well as the prostitute. Prostitution experts reveal the little-known facts of the criminal sex-for-pay industry, including the "networks" that ensure there are always fresh prostitutes hitting the streets, often runaways lured by false promises and held captive by vicious pimps. And in exclusive interviews, the women, the Johns and the police tell their tales of SEX AND THE LAW.