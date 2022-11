Not Available

From the so-called Quiz Show Scandal of the 1950s to a phony biography of Howard Hughes and the accomplished forgeries of a rare documents dealer, this episode of "American Justice" examines some of the most famous hoaxes in recent history. Included is an interview with Herbert Stempel, the contestant on the popular '50s TV game show "Twenty-One" whose revelations of cheating caused nearly all the game shows of the day to be taken off the air.