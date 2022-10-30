Not Available

If your brakes failed as often as marriages do, would you ever drive a car? Almost 12,000 Americans get married every day. 95% of all men and women will have been married at least once by the age of 55. Throughout the country, the debate on same sex marriage has become a passionate and polarizing issue. One group is fighting for the right to marry, while another is fighting to protect the very institution of marriage as they understand it. But what exactly are both of these sides fighting for? From dowries to divorce, pre-nups to polygamists, common laws to caterers, virginity to Vegas, and Civil rights to Civil Unions, "American Marriage" seeks to understand the truth behind an institution we have strong, passionate feelings about ... yet very little understanding of.