American Mullet

This documentary emphasizes that people have strong feelings about the mullet - very popular hair style among lesbians, race car drivers and others. The general attitude about the mullet is not all positive; some people are even harassed for having one. The director toured the USA asking one and all what they thought about this coif. The journey is not only hilariously funny, it's also enlightening. Turns out, the mullet isn't just a dyke cut. Musicians, bikers and Latino soccer players all love that style.