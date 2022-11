Not Available

The 47th Annual American Music Awards will be held on November 24, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast live on ABC. Ciara will host the ceremony. The awards will recognize the most popular artists and albums of 2019. Post Malone captures the most nominations of any artist in 2019 with seven nominations. Ariana Grande, and first-time nominee Billie Eilish follow with six nominations each. Taylor Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade award.