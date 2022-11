Not Available

This documentary follows the story of elderly Native American sisters Mary Dann and Carrie Dann as they fight the U.S. government's attempts to seize their horses, which graze on land granted to the Western Shoshone Nation in an 1863 treaty. Filmmakers Beth Gage and George Gage chronicle the spirit and fire of these grandmothers, who confront bureaucrats, gold mining companies and others as they push their case all the way to the Supreme Court.