Not Available

An artist, Chance (Will Rothhaar) finds the perfect muse, Charlie (Brooke Culbertson) for his work. Despite the best efforts of his girlfriend Lily (Michelle Roselle) and his mentor Marius (Michael Rothhaar), Chance blurs the line between inspiration and obsession and twists his way through Charlie's life. When Chance sees that Charlie has a boyfriend Michael (Derrick Denicola), he realizes that in order to achieve inspiration sacrifices must be made.