n a 2030s small town bitterly divided over who belongs, a young Muslim-American woman puts herself at risk when she shares her private, digitized memories with strangers, challenging the status quo in the hope that empathy will triumph over hate. “American Quartet, through innovative storytelling and without speaking a word, poignantly communicates the future of hate, humanity, and courage.” - Irshad Manji, author, “Don’t Label Me”