1993

American Shaolin

  • Action

Release Date

February 9th, 1993

Studio

Seasonal Film Corporation

After being humiliated in the ring by a dirty kickboxer who pulled down his shorts and then hit him, a martial arts master decides to travel to China and enter a monastery where he may learn the Shaolin form of fighting. The film then veers into "Karate Kid" territory where the novice humiliates himself at every turn, is tolerated as a foreigner, and still comes out a champion. The monastery teaches non-violence, but everyone knows that sooner or later the student will catch up with the bad guy.

Cast

Trent BusheyTrevor Gottitall
Daniel Dae KimGao
Billy ChangLi
Cliff LendermanD.S.
Henry OSan De
Kim ChanMaster Kwan

