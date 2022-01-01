American Shaolin

After being humiliated in the ring by a dirty kickboxer who pulled down his shorts and then hit him, a martial arts master decides to travel to China and enter a monastery where he may learn the Shaolin form of fighting. The film then veers into "Karate Kid" territory where the novice humiliates himself at every turn, is tolerated as a foreigner, and still comes out a champion. The monastery teaches non-violence, but everyone knows that sooner or later the student will catch up with the bad guy.
|Trent Bushey
|Trevor Gottitall
|Daniel Dae Kim
|Gao
|Billy Chang
|Li
|Cliff Lenderman
|D.S.
|Henry O
|San De
|Kim Chan
|Master Kwan
