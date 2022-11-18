Not Available

When it comes to showcasing gorgeous she-males having outrageous sex - with men, women and each other - porn revolutionary Joey Silvera is the master. The quirky director who changed the face of transsexual smut with his "Rogue Adventures" series presents "American She-Male X 4," a five-scene smorgasbord of fully functional, cross-gendered starlets who combine feminine allure and big, throbbing cocks for pure she-male satisfaction. Joey's creative approach and gift for video improvisation make every scene a special surprise.