Not Available

This 14-track collection of soul hits features six songs from Gladys Knight & the Pips, including "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," plus classics from Percy Sledge, Otis Redding, Rufus Thomas, Jerry Butler, Freda Payne and Carla Thomas. Songs include "Midnight Train to Georgia," "Do the Push and Pull," "Satisfaction," "Band of Gold," "Walkin' the Dog," "I Like What You Do to Me," "Hey Western Union Man," "You Had to Be There" and more.