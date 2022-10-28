American Streetfighter

Not Available

A martial arts master seeking to save his brother from a murderous drug lord infiltrates a ferocious underground fighting ring despite the danger of knowing every move he makes could be his last. His brother is being used as an expendable drug mule by a Far East dope slinger, and now one determined fighter (Gary Daniels) will have to blast his way through some of the most vicious brawlers on the planet in order to make his way to the top and save his sibling from an unimaginably cruel fate.