American Suburbia Our Communities

The 1940s and '50s were an age of transition for American suburbs. This Video encapsulates the essence of this period. It begins with a tour of New York 's streets as they were in 1941, peeps at the activities that go on round the clock in the city, captures the joys of people beginning to learn the use of 'modern' gadgetry like the deep freeze and finally takes you on a sightseeing trip to the neighborhood shopping malls. A wonderful viewing experience for all those who wish to see the American suburbs as they were in '40s and '50s.