American Thief

TONCRUZ and DIOP are teenage hackers. Diop wants to awaken society to the reality of overreaching government surveillance programs while Toncruz wants to use the technology to avenge his father's murder. As Toncruz connects to internet criminals on the deep web, PAUL HUNTER, a disgruntled vlogger, rants about political conspiracy theories. Both Paul and Toncruz are contacted by an UNIDENTIFIED USER who claims he can provide what is needed to expose the truth. Filmed and scripted around true events between 2015-2018, the script was modified to incorporate the real-life atmosphere of uncertainty as our fictional characters participated in real events.