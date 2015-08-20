2015

American Ultra

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 2015

Studio

Merced Media Partners

American Ultra is a fast-paced action comedy about Mike, a seemingly hapless and unmotivated stoner whose small-town life with his live-in girlfriend, Phoebe, is suddenly turned upside down. Unbeknownst to him, Mike is actually a highly trained, lethal sleeper agent. In the blink of an eye, as his secret past comes back to haunt him, Mike is thrust into the middle of a deadly government operation and is forced to summon his inner action-hero in order to survive.

Cast

Jesse EisenbergMike Howell
Kristen StewartPhoebe Larson
Topher GraceAdrian Yates
Connie BrittonVictoria Lasseter
Walton GogginsLaugher
John LeguizamoRose

Images