American Venus explores the dynamics of a dysfunctional mother/daughter relationship. Jenna Lane is a young woman trying to escape family pressure to become an Olympic athlete and define her own individuality. Her mother is Celia, a deeply disturbed woman with addictions to emotional abuse and handguns. As she attempts to manipulate Jenna and feed her addictions, Celia grows increasingly irrational and ultimately spirals out of control.
|Rebecca De Mornay
|Celia
|Jane McGregor
|Jenna
|Matt Craven
|Bob
|Ryan McDonald
|Ty
|Nicholas Lea
|Dougie
