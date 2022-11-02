Not Available

American Venus

American Venus explores the dynamics of a dysfunctional mother/daughter relationship. Jenna Lane is a young woman trying to escape family pressure to become an Olympic athlete and define her own individuality. Her mother is Celia, a deeply disturbed woman with addictions to emotional abuse and handguns. As she attempts to manipulate Jenna and feed her addictions, Celia grows increasingly irrational and ultimately spirals out of control.

Rebecca De MornayCelia
Jane McGregorJenna
Matt CravenBob
Ryan McDonaldTy
Nicholas LeaDougie

