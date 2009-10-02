American Virgin

A Freshman College Girl on a scholarship from an abstinence group that advocates saving sex until marriage discovers that her antics on a night of debauchery, when she reluctantly got drunk for the first time in her life, were captured on camera by a sleazy video producer. Now she and her friends must travel across country to recover the incriminating footage.
|Rob Schneider
|Ed Curtzman
|Chase Ryan Jeffery
|Chuck
|Brianne Davis
|Naz
|Elan Moss-Bachrach
|Kevin
|Ashley Schneider
|Eileen
|Bo Burnham
|Rudy
