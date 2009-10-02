2009

American Virgin

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 2nd, 2009

Studio

Domain Entertainment Michigan

A Freshman College Girl on a scholarship from an abstinence group that advocates saving sex until marriage discovers that her antics on a night of debauchery, when she reluctantly got drunk for the first time in her life, were captured on camera by a sleazy video producer. Now she and her friends must travel across country to recover the incriminating footage.

Cast

Rob SchneiderEd Curtzman
Chase Ryan JefferyChuck
Brianne DavisNaz
Elan Moss-BachrachKevin
Ashley SchneiderEileen
Bo BurnhamRudy

