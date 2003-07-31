American Wedding

With high school a distant memory, Jim and Michelle are getting married -- and in a hurry, since Jim's grandmother is sick and wants to see him walk down the aisle -- prompting Stifler to throw the ultimate bachelor party. And Jim's dad is reliable as ever, doling out advice no one wants to hear.
|Jason Biggs
|Jim Levenstein
|Alyson Hannigan
|Michelle Flaherty
|Seann William Scott
|Steve Stifler
|Eddie Kaye Thomas
|Paul Finch
|Thomas Ian Nicholas
|Kevin Myers
|January Jones
|Cadence Flaherty
