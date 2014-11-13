2014

After an upstart winemaker's untimely death, his sister steps in to try and save his fledgling winery for his eight-year-old son: American Wine Story blends this with other tales of risk and reinvention for those who are born again into the wine industry.This feature documentary shows the transformative power of a humble beverage to fuel passion and reshape lives. Following dozens of winemakers and aficionados from all across the country to learn what drives them, and also trace some American wine history in the process. This is a film that aims to leave all audiences with a dash of inspiration to follow their own American Dreams, or at least pause and consider the story behind the bottle next time they pull a cork.