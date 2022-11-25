American Wolves: The Hunt Never Dies

Not Available

With unequaled aggression and a natural chemistry honed from a mutual desire to be the absolute best, The American Wolves took the tag team division by storm. Sending a message with ruthless assaults on The Briscoes and Steen & Generico, Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards quickly ascended to the top of the heap and claimed championship success. Be it in a Ladder War on in state of the art tag team exhibition against duos like The Young Bucks or The Kings of Wrestling, Davey & Eddie dominated the competition with a unique hybrid of submission wrestling, brutal striking, and with a drive for success rarely matched by any others.