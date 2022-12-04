Not Available

NYC’s genre-bending Temporary Distortion mines the worlds of Japanese ghost stories and J-Horror in Americana Kamikaze. Inside one of Temporary Distortion’s signature box structures, an East-meets-West psychological horror story unspools, complete with vengeful spirits, impossible physical manipulations, elliptical storylines, nightmarish cinematography and stunning visuals. Temporary Distortion has been making new works that seamlessly blend theater, cinema and installation since 2002. Their work has been presented in the US, Canada, France and Austria.