Americans All

A film sponsored by the U.S. Office of the Coordinator of Inter-American Affairs to promote friendly relations with American countries just before World War II. Stresses the importance of the Good Neighbor Policy and Western Hemisphere cooperation in the face of Europe's disintegration. The first half is an historical summary of the American continent. Postulating that youth will build a new world, the last half considers youth at work, youth at school, health conditions, defense, and ends with a plea for American solidarity.