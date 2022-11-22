Not Available

Feel the "G" forces and the sweat on your forehead as you streak through the skies in aerial combat. America's Fighting Jets is the definitive series on the aircraft that daily stand guard in defense of freedom. Experience the world of the US Air Force combat pilot as you fly over the arctic tundra and desert sands in Jets of the Air Force. Watch the intense training and heart pounding missions of the real Top Guns in Jets of the Navy and Marine corps. Journey back in time and examine the amazing jets that protected North America and fought crucial battles during an era of high stakes nuclear stand off in Jets of the Cold War. Finally, enter the shadowy world of top secret spy planes in Unusual Jets. Featuring stunning, archival footage of planes, pilots and crews in action, this series offers a fascinating look into the intense world of F-15 Eagles, Stealth Fighter, Vipers and more.