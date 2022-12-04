America's Steam Trains: Challenger 3985 - The Worlds Largest Operating Steam Locomotive

Not Available

Union Pacific's steam locomotive #3985 is the largest operating steam locomotive in the world. This 4-6-6-4 locomotive, built in 1943 still runs today as part of the railroad's public relations program. In this DVD, we'll follow 3985, which is also called the "Challenger", in Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma & Texas as she shows the public what big steam was really like. Highlights *Visit the Cheyenne Steam Shop to see where 3985 is maintained. *See some of the historical equipment still in the roundhouse *Follow the engine on it's ferry move across Nebraska *Enjoy her pulling an excursion from Council Bluffs to Sioux City, Iowa *See 3985's NRHS convention trip from St. Louis to Gorham, IL *Follow her through Oklahoma and Texas!