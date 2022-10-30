Not Available

Godspeed, and welcome to Americatown, home of head mountain, letter sign on the hill and giant gap in earth. Known for locally made above ground cars, an almost infinite variety of breakfast cereals and unbridled, bald-faced greatness. This little burg of exactly one thousand citizens is the only place worthy of you. That is, until one cataclysmic spilled cup of coffee sets off a chain of events destined to test the gumption of Americatown. Can the Americatonians pull together and weather the madness or are they fated to crumble like so many tiny empires before it?