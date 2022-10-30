Amerikan Holocaust

Not Available

Prepare yourself for a journey through HELL as you witness the private home videos of two whacked out Vietnam Vets on a killing spree. Michael Mashburn and his former Lieutenant, Antwan Mercer shelter themselves from the world to make a new beginning. They start by abducting young men and women and torture them for their own amusement. The victims will be treated to the most vial and heinous ways you can ever imagine. Some of them they will keep and force them to join their army, but most will all die a slow and horrible death. Watch a video diary of a madman where you will not only hear about these vicious crimes, you will actually watch them as they happen! The feature length film loosely inspired by the real life crimes of the serial killer duo Leonard Lake and Charles Ng who documented their heinous acts on home video. The film will be shot in found footage style and will be produced by John Miller and Chris Woods.